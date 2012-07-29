plastilinit

Tarantino- sculpture illustration

plastilinit
plastilinit
  • Save
Tarantino- sculpture illustration sculpture illustration modeling clay humor illustration
Download color palette

it's a sculpture illustration I made some time ago showing Tarantino and his films posters. I used modeling clay.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
plastilinit
plastilinit

More by plastilinit

View profile
    • Like