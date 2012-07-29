Nathan Walker

Sprite Beat Addict Badge sprite boombox vector illustration nathan walker atpc design music
One of many badge illustrations I'm working on for Sprite.
Be sure to check out their facebook page to see them: http://www.facebook.com/Sprite

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Design & Illustration Studio in Austin, TX.
