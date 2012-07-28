Janna Hagan ⚡️

Designers.MX Pt. 5

Designers.MX Pt. 5 designers mix music futura black and white playlist
As some of you have been requesting, I've uploaded all my "Let's Make Sweet, Sweet Pixels" Designers.MX playlists for download (since the new site only uses Rdio & Spotify).

I've created a "Part 5" bonus as well. Enjoy!

Download from Dropbox

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
