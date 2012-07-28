Gavin Thompson

Day/Night Illustration Series: Day version pre-texture 3.0

Gavin Thompson
Gavin Thompson
  • Save
Day/Night Illustration Series: Day version pre-texture 3.0 illustration print color vector series poster
Download color palette

Pre-textured vector "Sketch" for the day version in my planned Day/Night personal illustration print series. When I begin texturing I think that i'll break up the sunshine ray dotted lines so they are not complete circles, adding to the layering and to improve composition balance. More to come soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
Gavin Thompson
Gavin Thompson

More by Gavin Thompson

View profile
    • Like