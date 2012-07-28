Nathan Walker

Retina iPad Work

Retina iPad Work ui retina ipad peronsal notices timeline
So this is a personal project that will be a case study for my portfolio... iPad and iPhone app for the high school I go to, encompassing everything from daily notices to email. Feedback? On this tiny crop? :)

Made a tiny little edit from the last one... Was annoying me lol

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
Designer & frontend developer
