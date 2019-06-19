Package Card Prototyping

I created this prototype for a package card redesign project. This was my first encounter with Principle App. We found through heat and click mapping of our sites that our users weren't using the previous package cards as we had expected. A lot of details were being missed because our users were just clicking on the price of the card and nothing else.

Since our users were only interested in the price on our previous cards, this design strips the package cards down to their purest form - their price. Once a user clicks on the price, they get to see more details of the package.