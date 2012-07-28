Kyle Ledbetter

Isis - Joomla 3.0 Admin Template

Isis - Joomla 3.0 Admin Template joomla ui gui bootstrap
Continuing the Egyptian god/goddess theme (Khepri from 1.5 and Hathor from 1.6), Isis will be the name of the Joomla 3.0 admin template.

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
