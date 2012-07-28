Nikita Prokhorov

How A Tessellation Is Born // A step-by-step process

Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
Hire Me
  • Save
How A Tessellation Is Born // A step-by-step process tessellation pattern escher process development sketch hand-drawn primate gorilla animal
Download color palette

This tessellation was influenced by a very iconic profile stance of a silverback gorilla, as well as my previous gorilla tessellation. First sketch (v2_a) and the second sketch (v2_b) are based on a slightly altered interlocking system, after I saw that they can come together in a different manner while still retaining the iconic stance. Not sure which one I like more.

Next step in the process coming up soon!

Gorilla tessellation final shot
Rebound of
Gorilla Tessellation Final
By Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nikita Prokhorov

View profile
    • Like