prekesh

Some More 64px

prekesh
prekesh
  • Save
Some More 64px 64px icon icons chat icloud sync network clipboard stocks card-payment ios
Download color palette

Still making the smaller ones. I think I'm almost halfway. I'm going to go back and change some of the icons because they don't fit the overall style of the set. Consistency is tough :(

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
prekesh
prekesh
design ✌︎

More by prekesh

View profile
    • Like