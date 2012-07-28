Red Calendar.app

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Full-size: http://cl.ly/IOi3
A quick mockup of what Calendar.app could look like if it actually matched the app icon. I did make a version with the metal rings, but did not like it. The rings looks great at an angle on the app icon, but from a straight-on perspective it feels awkward.
Also, thank you @Manolo Sañudo for the glyphs for Search and Full-Screen. Made the mockup process a little faster.