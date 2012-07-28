Ping Zhu

barnaby illustration gouache commission barnaby cockapoo dog animals
a commission for Annabel of design ark (http://the-design-ark.com/) of her unbelievably adorable cockapoo Barnaby!

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
