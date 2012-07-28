Waly Kerkeboom

Let's do some science!

london olympics 2012 aperture
Inspired by something I saw on Facebook! Combines my my favourite things: Olympics, and Portal! Thanks to @juliusimon for the invite.

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
