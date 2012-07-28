Jason Robb

St. Lucifer's Hospital

Imagine if hospitals let you do your own surgery. Allowing your clients to dictate your design process is the same thing.

"Welcome to St. Lucifer's Hospital.
We let you call the shots, even if it'll kill you!
Sure, you can try to do your own surgery!"

