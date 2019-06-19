Overtime with Google's Christopher Morabito

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
In a new episode of Overtime, Creative Director at Google Christopher Morabito shares insight on what goes into working on Google’s oldest and newest products, Search and Assistant.
We dig into the weight of designing products used by billions of people around the world, and Chris explains to what extent the team uses data vs. a human point of view to inform major design decisions. Learn more about Google’s company culture, how creative teams are structured, and get a glimpse into the challenges of designing for their products!
