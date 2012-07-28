Luke Beard

We recently shipped http://gear.hipstamatic.com/ as fun place to go learn about the gear you get with the app and as a companion to the awesome Facebook OpenGraph integration that came with the last Hipstamtlc update. Here is a little look at what that does

While I was responsible for the design and frontend the really clever stuff came from the dev team and @Stuart Norrie
and @aravind kaimal provide a lot of the icons and gear artwork : )

@2x where available for added fun check out the 404

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
