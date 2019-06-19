Daniel Moss
Brave Wings 🔥

Magazine Store

Daniel Moss
Brave Wings 🔥
Daniel Moss for Brave Wings 🔥
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi, guys!

I want to present you my new shot! This is an online magazine store. I hope you like cool magazines as much as I do! Van Gogh illustration from Malika Favre. Illustration animation from Mathieu Maillefer.

Don't forget to share your love [L] 😍

〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️
Interest to work with us? Let's chat about your future unicorn! Select convenient time for a call here.

Or write to hi@bravewings.io 🚀

magazine_store.mp4
4 MB
Download
Brave Wings 🔥
Brave Wings 🔥
Forging Product Design for Fintech apps with courage
Hire Us

More by Brave Wings 🔥

View profile
    • Like