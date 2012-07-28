Blog Sidebar

Darren Lee

Darren Lee
Darren Lee
Sidebar design for a Wordpress theme that will be released soon. May eventually decide to release it as a free theme.

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
I eliminate the non-essential and make the complex simple.
