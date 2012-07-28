Maciej Jasiński

Cleanly. mobi Search & About theme template website cleanly design mobi mobile responsive
the search form that slides down from the header when magnifying glass button is clicked :) + part of About site

look at some real pixels

credit: teehanlax.com and their great iphone template :)

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
