David Stinnette

Sign Up

David Stinnette
David Stinnette
  • Save
Sign Up sign up register input window
Download color palette

Working on finishing up the public site for the evaluation product I've been working on. This is a sign up panel on the homepage.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
David Stinnette
David Stinnette
Head of Design @Front -- we're hiring!

More by David Stinnette

View profile
    • Like