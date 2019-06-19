咸懿

Graduate design：ASSOCIATION EUROPÉENNE DE MEI HUA ZHUANG

red sport french martial arts kongfu culture china
I haven't gotten it for a long time. I’m busy, I’m going to work+graduate, I hope everyone remembers me.
This is my graduation design. I am in the European Plum Blossom Pile Association in France. I hope more people can understand Chinese Kung Fu.
好久没发 总算忙完了，在上班+研究生毕业，希望的大家还记得我。
还记得我吗 我叫陈冠希跟我念一遍！

