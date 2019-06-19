Graduate design：ASSOCIATION EUROPÉENNE DE MEI HUA ZHUANG

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I haven't gotten it for a long time. I’m busy, I’m going to work+graduate, I hope everyone remembers me.
This is my graduation design. I am in the European Plum Blossom Pile Association in France. I hope more people can understand Chinese Kung Fu.
好久没发 总算忙完了，在上班+研究生毕业，希望的大家还记得我。
还记得我吗 我叫陈冠希跟我念一遍！