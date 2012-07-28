Philip Eggleston

Home Detail

Philip Eggleston
Philip Eggleston
  • Save
Home Detail script lettering sketch logotype grit
Download color palette

Detail shot.

A9c14278feba933ba2144996e73949b4
Rebound of
Home
By Philip Eggleston
View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
Philip Eggleston
Philip Eggleston
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Philip Eggleston

View profile
    • Like