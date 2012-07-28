Gerren Lamson

type-concept-flines-3

Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson
  • Save
type-concept-flines-3 type font concept letterforms typography a h i k
Download color palette

Last "live in-progress" shot I'll share from this type study. Next, I'll work to to finish out the full typeface over the next few weeks.

D68f447b39b6fc2c3fd83cdca0d8b26d
Rebound of
type-concept-flines-2
By Gerren Lamson
View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson

More by Gerren Lamson

View profile
    • Like