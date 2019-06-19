Adam Islami

Wood Craft Logo

Wood Craft Logo patterns historical traditional ethnic tribal transcribe heritage primordial antique ancient engrave sculpture abstract carving furnishings furniture handmade handcraft plank wooden
Mark of stylized abstract wooden craft. It is suitable for business related to workshop, handicraft, and everything about wooden material.

