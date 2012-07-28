Ines Gamler

Boat vs. Bus

Ines Gamler
Ines Gamler
Hire Me
  • Save
Boat vs. Bus transport boat bus volkswagen travel pictogram icon iconset lineart illustration villa didot
Download color palette

When sharing the 'Tuk Tuk vs. Vespa' shot last weekend I wouldn't have imagined that Nick Slater felt inspired to create his own Tuk Tuk and Vespa illustrations - which I totally dig btw.

I've made some progress with the iconset. Maybe Nick (or anyone else) feels inspired ;)

Ded5ffa7b6df340c962a3f0b2c56dc9f
Rebound of
Tuk Tuk vs. Vespa
By Ines Gamler
Ines Gamler
Ines Gamler
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ines Gamler

View profile
    • Like