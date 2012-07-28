Mike Donovan

Notification Icons in Six Flavors

iconography icons vector photoshop ui notifications
These were spawned from some design explorations I'm doing for the placement of notification icons in various locales throughout our app. Thought it would be nice to share.

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
