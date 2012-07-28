Ahmed C.

Pentagram 2

Pentagram 2 pentagram star foundation
Keywords: action + dynamic + hope.

The foundation is based in Morocco, hence the pentagram/star.

Rebound of
Pentagram 1
By Ahmed C.
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
