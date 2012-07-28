Shaun Inman

The Last Rocket's One Year Anniversary

I submitted Flip's Escape to the App Store for review last night. I'm hoping to have it approved by August 17th to celebrate The Last Rocket's one year anniversary. Sprucing up the title and options screens of The Last Rocket a bit too.

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
