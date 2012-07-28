Joshua Wetstone

Boom

Joshua Wetstone
Joshua Wetstone
  • Save
Boom 3d low poly c4d cinema 4d render model explosion cosmic space
Download color palette

It feels great to finally be on Dribbble! Huge Thanks to both Jeff Escalante and Steven Schobert!

Large Version: http://jwetstone.com/stuff/dribbble/1/1440x900.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
Joshua Wetstone
Joshua Wetstone

More by Joshua Wetstone

View profile
    • Like