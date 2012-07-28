Parveen Verma

Narasimha

Narasimha sketch digital painting lion
How would this be for a hand painted Tee
Sketched on iPad and polished in PS
Full version - http://cargocollective.com/pv_strokes/iPad-Scribbles-Photoshop-Dribbles

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
