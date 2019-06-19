Anna Piecha

Advertisement

Anna Piecha
Anna Piecha
  • Save
Advertisement iphone iphone x download mobile app future virtual reality visual advertisement dailyui 098 vr app adobe photoshop dailyui adobe xd ux ui design design enjoy the moment creativehunger uxlover designmadness
Download color palette

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

The Advertisement - a shot for Daily UI day 098.
Fastinated by the future & technology? This concept of the VR would be for you. I love design! It was a great fun to create this coming out from the phone lady! I hope you will like it too!

Check out how it works:

Interactive prototype

Daily UI collection

Photo with the VR Lady & IPhone X mockup from google search.
Phone wallpaper from unsplash.com

I hope you will like it!
Cheers & enjoy! :D

Anna Piecha
Anna Piecha

More by Anna Piecha

View profile
    • Like