🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Good morning & happy Wednesday!
The Advertisement - a shot for Daily UI day 098.
Fastinated by the future & technology? This concept of the VR would be for you. I love design! It was a great fun to create this coming out from the phone lady! I hope you will like it too!
Check out how it works:
Interactive prototype
Daily UI collection
Photo with the VR Lady & IPhone X mockup from google search.
Phone wallpaper from unsplash.com
I hope you will like it!
Cheers & enjoy! :D