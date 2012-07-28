Benny Forsberg

HTLM5 Realtime Web Game UI & Art

HTLM5 Realtime Web Game UI & Art html5 realtime web ui iphone web app logo design
This was a pilot test for a HTML5 realtime web game based on the XSockets.NET framework. Play, chat and get rewarded in real realtime! Use any internet hooked monitor (large is gooood ;-) ) - sign in and use your mobile as joystick/remote when you play. When your friends play - chat with them and the audience in realtime in any browser on any device! Check it out at:
http://youtu.be/-aW9IIQP_mg
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
