Julius Löwe

Ich kann Fussball

Julius Löwe
Julius Löwe
Hire Me
  • Save
Ich kann Fussball developement webdesign wordpress football soccer colors nike
Download color palette

A friend of mine wanted to start a newsletter for soccer-interested with basic-knowledge. I made a website based on wordpress (easy to change texts and images). Please see:

http://www.ichkannfussball.de

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
Julius Löwe
Julius Löwe
UX/UI - Currently Freelance at Google
Hire Me

More by Julius Löwe

View profile
    • Like