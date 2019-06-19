Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Publish 🗓 social media compose minimal navigation filters post social content publish calendar interface ux ui
I can finally share with you my latest project realized at Mention! We worked on a big feature called "Publish" where user can schedule social media post and create a marketing online strategy 🌈

The feature is now live in Beta if you want to check 👀
