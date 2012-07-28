Voicu Apostol

Journal Icon

Voicu Apostol
Voicu Apostol
Hire Me
  • Save
Journal Icon journal icon colorful ios iphone app store apple android phone design concept memoir book notepad note personal portfolio pixel illustration
Download color palette

Icon for iOS devices, hope you like it!

Voicu Apostol
Voicu Apostol
In love with pixels. 𝚌𝚎𝚛𝚙𝚘𝚠.𝚌𝚘𝚖
Hire Me

More by Voicu Apostol

View profile
    • Like