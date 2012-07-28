Sam Lyne

Old Town Square

Recently finished colouring an illustration I did a while back for a magazine. A collection of buildings in Old Town Square in Warsaw. Available for purchase as a print up on my www.society6.com/samlyne store.

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
