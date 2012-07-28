Nicola Mihaita

Pixel Studio - Premium Website Template

interface gui ui ux wordpress showcase psd website portfolio joomla freelancer filterable portfolio dajy creative agency corporate business agency premium website template pixel studio web design webdesign
50 PSD Files Available - Large Preview
Pixel Studio it`s the perfect theme for any creative agency or freelancer who wants to start hes own business in the field of web design.

With this package it`s easier to build your website. Pixel Studio comes with 50 PSD Files, Light and Dark theme, all major pages needed when building a website, and lots and lots of super-awsome features.

You can view all pages & buy it here
Only 10$

