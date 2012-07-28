Jen Ybarra

Revolution

Jen Ybarra
Jen Ybarra
  • Save
Revolution
Download color palette

This is the start of an illustration that I am working on for a book called Girlfriend Revolution. I am pretty excited about this piece and how God is going to use this bool to change how women view authentic friendships. :)

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
Jen Ybarra
Jen Ybarra

More by Jen Ybarra

View profile
    • Like