Blueprint.Jsx

Ashung Hung
BluePrint.jsx script for Photoshop. Download Here: https://github.com/Ashung/Photoshop_Actions_Package_for_Designers/tree/53f4ad7085830aab0feb14ca5a5a952edd476b38/Scripts .

1, Open Photoshop, create new document.
2, Download blueprint.jsx, "file" - "script" - "browse...".
3, Enter the space width and background color.
4, Waiting for a moment.
5, Convert the layer to smart object, add 1% monochromatic noise, sharpen 50%.

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
