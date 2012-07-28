Lauren Herda

Arixo

Arixo flag crimson skies arixo
Flag of the fictional nation of Arixo, from the video game universe of Crimson Skies. I updated the "man in the maze" design and some of the color choices. Part of my Crimson Skies Remixed project.

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
