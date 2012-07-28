Lauren Herda

Deseret (Utah)

Lauren Herda
Lauren Herda
  • Save
Deseret (Utah) flag crimson skies utah deseret beehive bee
Download color palette

Flag of Deseret (Utah), a fictional nation from the Crimson Skies game universe. Designed as a reimagining of the official game flag, which never struck me as very appropriate. I kept the colors similar, but changed from the cross-potent design to a more relevant beehive/bee design. Part of my Crimson Skies Remixed project.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
Lauren Herda
Lauren Herda
You might have Herda me 😘

More by Lauren Herda

View profile
    • Like