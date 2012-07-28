🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The flag of the Protectorate of the Outer Banks, a fictional nation from the Crimson Skies universe. Seen only in a fake advertisement in the original materials for the FASA tabletop game, this flag represented the Outer Banks prior to their effective annexation by Dixie. Part of my Crimson Skies Remixed project.