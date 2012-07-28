Lauren Herda

Protectorate of the Outer Banks

The flag of the Protectorate of the Outer Banks, a fictional nation from the Crimson Skies universe. Seen only in a fake advertisement in the original materials for the FASA tabletop game, this flag represented the Outer Banks prior to their effective annexation by Dixie. Part of my Crimson Skies Remixed project.

