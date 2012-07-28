sjparsons

Converge

Converge / 1 ui content web app
Converge is a new web app I developed last week. It's an open-source (soon to be released) tool for developing content collaboratively. This is first screen you see after loggin in. There are couple more shots in this sequence.

Posted on Jul 28, 2012
