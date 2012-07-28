Justin Froning

Worlds Away

Justin Froning
Justin Froning
  • Save
Worlds Away globe balloon band relient k world vintage ink
Download color palette

This is a photo of the progress for a shirt I just created for the band Relient K. We were all very pleased with the end result, and I used the same line-drawing style for an accompanying hand-drawn font for the band's name. My friend Stephanie Smith of the band Golden Youth (check them out) helped me come up with the concept. This was a very fun project.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
Justin Froning
Justin Froning

More by Justin Froning

View profile
    • Like