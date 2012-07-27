2 dribbble invites giveaway

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
2 dribble Invite Giveaway.
thanks to dribbble i have improved my skills and met a lot of new designers all over the world. Again, thanks to dribbble i also suffered for a very long time to get drafted.
Now, i have the honor to draft two new designers!
To get one of the invitations follow these simple steps:
1. like this shot
2. leave a tweet that mentions @ercn1903 with a link to this post
3. send me an email (erguen@farbentreue.de) with:
- a link to your portfolio
- a short introduction to yourself and why you want to be on dribbble.
( 4. feel free to follow me on twitter or here on dribbble - but thats not a must ;) )
i will announce the winners on twitter. i will also contact the two lucky new players per email. the deadline is august 10th. so i will announce the winners on august 11th.