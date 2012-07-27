Asher

Skateboard

Asher
Asher
  • Save
Skateboard metal skateboard wood

More practice with wood and metal. I was intending to include the process but forgot to save images as I progressed. This is the only image that I was managed to save - http://cl.ly/image/413J013G1z2Q

Hope you like it :)

03089f97bf4e99d0db92217102b6949f
Rebound of
Skateboard
By Paco
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Asher
Asher

More by Asher

View profile
    • Like