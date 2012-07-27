Pedja Rusic

Hoip - Calls

So this is the page with the calls, here's the bigger image » http://cl.ly/INfI

And this is a video for the calling process, or at least an idea for the loading of the call » http://cl.ly/IO9U

Btw hidden message in this here shot :3

