Johnny Martinez

Hexagram Designs Logo

Johnny Martinez
Johnny Martinez
  • Save
Hexagram Designs Logo logo
Download color palette

Thought I would post my 1st dribble, i'm just messing around with ideas i have for my own logo, I need some feedback, I feel i'm missing something and thank you @Eli Schiff for your help :D

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Johnny Martinez
Johnny Martinez

More by Johnny Martinez

View profile
    • Like