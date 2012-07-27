Savage Opress

Didn't make him look badass enough, because he is truly one of the coolest looking villains i've ever seen.

For those of you who don't know who he is: http://www.starwars.com/explore/encyclopedia/characters/savageopress/

Almost finished watching more than 28 Hrs worth of animated star wars, that includes 4 seasons of the Clone Wars series, and the movie, as well as the two part mini series! I totally recommend the Clone Wars series to any Star Wars fan :D