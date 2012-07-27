Samuel Couto

Skateboarding icon sketch

Samuel Couto
Samuel Couto
  • Save
Skateboarding icon sketch skate skateboarding icon ios sketch paper video timelapse
Download color palette

This was my first attempt on a rought iOS style icon sketch for an upcoming project.

Check out the quick Video: https://vimeo.com/46520285
And be sure we get along on Twitter ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Samuel Couto
Samuel Couto

More by Samuel Couto

View profile
    • Like