Laura Bohill

Fuzzy

Laura Bohill
Laura Bohill
  • Save
Fuzzy logo type lettering fuzzy furry textured vector word mark
Download color palette

Fuzzy. I don't usually do this kind of thing so any pointers, suggestions, guidance.. Holla people! I want to hear your voice!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Laura Bohill
Laura Bohill

More by Laura Bohill

View profile
    • Like